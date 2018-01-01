Ed Westwick returns to filming White Gold after sexual assault allegations

Ed Westwick has resumed filming on TV series White Gold after it was "paused" following rape allegations against the actor last year (17).

The former Gossip Girl star hit headlines in November, 2017, when actress Kristina Cohen went public with her claims of sexual abuse in a lengthy Facebook post, accusing Westwick of forcing himself upon her after she took a nap in the guest room of his Los Angeles home back in 2014.

The 31 year old vehemently denied the charges in a statement posted on social media, but two other actresses subsequently came forward with their own stories, also accusing him of sexual misconduct, while another woman filed a lawsuit against him, claiming she was held hostage as his sex slave for two days in 2014.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives investigated the rape accusations, but in July (18), prosecutors declined to press charges against Westwick.

"I'm delighted that everybody got it right, thank you," he told TMZ.com at the time. "I'll be back to work very soon."

The actor has now gotten back to work on the series, which is set in the 1980s and also stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas. On Thursday (29Nov18), he took to Instagram to post a picture of himself onset.

"When the 80's call," he wrote on the social media site.

Meanwhile, Westwick was previously cut from his TV role in the Agatha Christie murder mystery Ordeal By Innocence, which was yanked from the U.K.'s Christmas broadcasting schedule in November (17). The BBC show was reshot, with actor Christian Cooke brought in as Westwick's replacement.