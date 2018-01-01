Harvey Weinstein hoping new witness leads to dismissal of New York criminal case

Harvey Weinstein's attorney is counting on a new female witness to help the embattled movie mogul beat his remaining sexual assault charges in New York.

The disgraced producer, who was exposed as an alleged sexual predator last year (17), stands accused of raping an unidentified woman in his hotel room in 2013 and forcing another into a sex act in 2006.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex and pleaded not guilty to the criminal counts, and in new court papers filed on Thursday (29Nov18), his legal representative Benjamin Brafman reveals the defence team has identified one witness, who was a friend of the alleged rape victim.

The close pal, who has not been identified, claims the purported victim had been "hooking up" with Weinstein for "a very long time", and made no mention of any bad behaviour from the Hollywood heavyweight during the relationship, according to TMZ.

However, the witness fell out with the accuser some time ago, and only reconnected last year (17), when the woman asked her former friend to back up her claim of an assault at the hands of Weinstein several years earlier.

The witness "declined to make up a story" and is now lending her support to Weinstein's legal team as Brafman and his associates seek to have the ongoing counts dismissed.

Brafman previously succeeded in having a third sexual misconduct charge against his client dropped in October (18), regarding claims made by former actress Lucia Evans, who alleged that she had been forced into pleasuring Weinstein in 2004, when she met Harvey alone in his office to discuss her budding screen career.

That criminal count was dismissed amid reports suggesting the lead detective in the case had come under scrutiny himself for allegedly tampering with a witness, to whom Evans had reportedly revealed the oral sex was consensual.