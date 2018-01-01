Brigitte Nielsen: 'Ex Sylvester Stallone and I were professional on Creed II set'

Exes Brigitte Nielsen and Sylvester Stallone kept it "professional" while working together on Creed II.

The Red Sonja star reprised her Rocky IV role as Ludmilla Vobet Drago, opposite her ex-husband, and reveals they were able to be on set together because they only focused on the film.

"It was such an emotion coming back on Creed 2, filming the ring stuff because we had half the cast of Rocky IV, and who would have thought that Ludmilla from 1985 would be back in 2018," she tells U.K. chat show Loose Women. "That is unreal..."

"With Sylvester, we're two professionals," she continues.

However, Brigitte reveals her husband Mattia Dessì and Stallone had friendly conversations during filming.

"He's probably on better terms than I am in that sense," she says. "They had more chats behind the scenes than I did. I trained on Ludmilla and being a pro."

In addition to returning to the world of movie boxer Rocky Balboa, the 55 year old is also enjoying life as a new mum to daughter Frida, who was born in June (18). The actress is thrilled about having an infant around, even though she is an older mum.

'When I'm old and grey, Frida has got a young dad," she says. 'He's ecstatic. We've been together, in April, for 15 years. It's an enormous celebration for us as husband and wife and now mum and dad. He's an excellent dad."

'We work together, we have literally shared almost 24 hours a day since we met... We feel like we have always been together," she adds. "It's lovely, it's awesome."