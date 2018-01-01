NEWS Jada Pinkett-Smith worked on relationship with Will Smith's ex because of stepson Newsdesk Share with :







Jada Pinkett-Smith worked to repair her relationship with Will Smith's ex-wife because she wanted to be close to her stepson.



Will and Jada started dating shortly after he divorced Sheree Zampino in 1995 and they wed two years later.



The rebound romance didn't sit well with Sheree and she and Jada initially clashed, but Pinkett-Smith knew she had to improve the relationship when she began to grow close to her stepson Trey.



The 47 year old also began to see Sheree in a different light, because she understood that her divorce from Will made her marriage possible.



"One of the coping mechanisms (for dealing with the situation) for me was Sheree," she says in a new episode of her online show Red Table Talk. "She gifted me. She really did, she gifted me and I treated her, I started to put that into my psychology: 'She's not an enemy'."



"She did me a favour, but then, on top of that, I had to go on to a deeper psychology of, 'She's Trey's mother', as my relationship with Trey deepened," she continues. "There are steps. I had to develop my relationship with Trey. So, as I developed my relationship with Trey, and got a deep love for Trey, then it became about (something bigger). Because at first, it's a good idea (to get along with your spouse's ex), but that's not the thing that always holds you."



Jada admits the process has not always been easy and she and Sheree have had to work hard to become friends - and they are still working on their relationship.



"I've had to go through many different stages of getting to good places," she says. "It's a process. It's very difficult coming into a dynamic like that, and it doesn't stop."

