Megan Fox confirms romance with Shia LaBeouf on Transformers set

Megan Fox has confirmed she had a brief romance with her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf.

Actor Shia claimed in a 2011 interview that he'd had a relationship with the actress when they starred in the 2007 blockbuster and its 2009 sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

While Megan has remained tight-lipped about the apparent fling, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday (29Nov18), she participated in a game of Plead the Fifth and confessed she had dated Shia.

"I mean I would confirm that it was romantic. I love him. I've never been really quiet about that. I love him," she answered, when asked about her former colleague.

"So, it was an on-set romance that didn't go anywhere afterward?" host Andy asked.

"Yeah," the star replied.

Megan, 32, did not divulge any further details. It is unclear exactly when she hooked up with Shia as she began dating actor Brian Austin Green in 2004 and the pair became engaged in November 2006. Even though Megan and Brian, 45, had a brief split in 2009, they reunited and married in 2010 and now share three sons together; Noah, six, Bodhi, four, and two-year-old Journey.

During the game, Megan also said she preferred working with Mary-Kate Olsen to her twin sister Ashley on 2001 film Holiday in the Sun, and that the craziest thing she's ever done while fighting with Brian was use a black marker and write "a bunch of Nietzsche poems all over his walls".

She also opened up about her feud with Transformers director Michael Bay, having been ditched from the third film, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, due to controversial comments she made about the filmmaker.

However, the brunette beauty admitted that she is now on good terms with Michael and was happy to work alongside him when he produced 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"I get invited to his Christmas parties," she said, adding that she made the first move in their reconciliation. "I felt like I was young when a lot of that was happening, and I was really self-righteous in my anger. I thought I was right to speak the way that I spoke and as I got a little older, I understood that regardless of what my issues were, they should always have remained private. You should never blast someone like that in public. And so I reached out and I said, 'I hope this movie does amazing, and it will.' And he wrote back and he was like, 'Who is this?'"