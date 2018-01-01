Kate Beckinsale torn over having more children

Kate Beckinsale is torn about having more children after she "annihilated" her twenties by having her daughter Lily.

The Underworld actress was 25 years old when she gave birth to Lily, her daughter with then-partner Michael Sheen. Lily, now 19, has relocated from her mother's base in Los Angeles to go to college in New York, and now Kate has experienced "freedom" she is unsure if she wants to go through raising a child again.

"I definitely would, but then I think, 'Oh God, I annihilated my twenties and I suddenly get a taste of freedom and annihilate myself again?' But I am open to seeing what happens," she told Tatler magazine.

The 45-year-old split from the Masters of Sex actor in 2003 and went on to marry director Len Wiseman in 2004, but they divorced in 2016. She has since been spotting kissing comedian Jack Whitehall and is rumoured to have gone on dates with 23-year-old Matt Rife.

However, during her interview with the magazine, Kate insisted she was enjoying time on her own after the split.

"When you get divorced, everybody waits to see where you land. But I might not land anywhere for a bit. I'm really quite happy. It's quite nice to have a bit of Virginia Woolf time," she said.

The Pearl Harbour star was recently accused of acting like a diva at an awards party by Boyzone singer Ronan Keating. While she didn't directly address those claims, she said it was easy to be branded as such.

"All it used to take was somebody to say you were difficult or crazy," she explained. "Not just me, other people too. There are some people who are a nightmare, who keep everyone waiting for five hours and suddenly decide they need to have a llama on set ... But the ones I know who pull that kind of behaviour are men."

Kate added that she has become more wild as she has got older as she was "boring" and "deeply unpopular" in college because she didn't drink.