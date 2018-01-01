Matthew McConaughey: 'I've never done a film that's lived up to what I imagined'

Matthew McConaughey has yet to star in a film that lives up to what he'd imagine it would be.

The Texan star was given his big break in Richard Linklater's 1993 cult classic Dazed and Confused, and later became the go-to man for romcoms. But after a successful run in romantic films, he turned his back on the genre and reinvented himself as a serious awards contender with his Oscar-winning turn in 2013 biopic Dallas Buyers Club.

Despite an awards cabinet also boasting a Golden Globe and a SAG Award, Matthew says he's yet to find his perfect project.

"I've have never been in a film or given a performance that was as good as I'd hoped it would be," he admitted to The Guardian. "I've come close. I've seen some that are close. The movie that was closest to the script that I've ever been a part of is Mud. There was like one scene different and the dialogue is almost exactly what Jeff Nichols wrote.

"I've never done (a film) that's lived up to what I imagined it could be."

He's quick to add that he's been part of plenty of movies that he respects and loves, and he's also been happy with lots of his performances.

"But nothing that I've ever thought... And I don't think I'll do one that does," he sighed.

Next up, he stars in White Boy Rick, the true story of the youngest-ever FBI informant who landed himself in jail for drug offences.

He's also got Guy Ritchie's Toff Guys and Harmony Korine's comedy The Beach Bum on the way.

"I'm still getting off on acting," he smiled. "I'm not bored at all. Acting is like a working vacation for me. I can't wait to go to work. I'm scared about it, I love it. I love the adrenaline of it. I'm confident with it. I'm surprised with it. It spooks me in a good way."