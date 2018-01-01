Margot Robbie not ready to have kids

Margot Robbie is not planning to have kids soon as she and her husband Tom Ackerley have their hands full looking after their two dogs.

The Suicide Squad star, 28, married the assistant director back in 2016, but the couple don’t want to become parents just yet, as they recently adopted a pit bull terrier puppy as a companion to their existing rescue pooch Boo Radley.

In an interview with Porter magazine, Margot was asked if motherhood was on the horizon and she quickly replied: "No! Definitely not. Three days ago my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit bull puppy. We already have a two-year-old (dog) who still acts like a puppy. I love him but he's a handful, and for the last three days I haven't slept."

The Australian actress also revealed that it was not her idea to adopt another dog but Tom, also 28, brought a tiny hound home and insisted they keep him.

"I'm like, 'We're fostering her for the week', and my husband's saying 'No! We're keeping her' and I'm saying, 'We absolutely cannot and if anything, you are now cementing in my mind that we cannot have kids. I can't cope with two puppies, let alone children’,” she laughed.

Although the star feels unprepared to become a mum, she does want kids one day - just not yet.

"If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there," she added. "But definitely not at the moment. That's 100 per cent certain."

Having settled down with Brit Tom, Margot admitted she can no longer keep up with her party animal pal Cara Delevingne.

"Cara would say, 'I'm going to this mud-wrestling thing tonight.' And I'm like, 'I have a meeting at 7am - it's a Wednesday night’,” she shared.