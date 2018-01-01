Julia Roberts would rather people focus on unshaven legs than her age

Julia Roberts would prefer it if people focused less on her age and more on her hairy body parts.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show set to air on Friday (30Nov18), the Pretty Woman star decried the focus on her age in news stories about her. And Julia, who turned 51 last October, joked she would prefer it if reporters chose to highlight things other than her advancing years.

"I mean, I would rather they say, 'Julia Roberts, who hasn't shaved her legs in a week,' like, at least that gives you some kind of, sort of interesting information," the actress smiled to host Ellen.

She quickly added that it wasn't actually true, but this didn't stop the host from checking out the Oscar winner's leg for herself.

"It's like a little 5 o'clock shadow you have going on," Ellen joked as she stroked Julia's exposed leg.

It's not the first time the Erin Brockovich star's bodily hair has come under scrutiny. The actress caused a sensation at the London premiere of her 1999 movie Notting Hill when she exposed her hairy armpits on the red carpet.

Opening up about the incident during an appearance on Busy Philipps' new late-night show Busy Tonight in October, the mother of three explained she didn't realise her red sequinned Dolce & Gabbana dress, which featured capped sleeves, revealed quite so much.

"The picture is vivid in my mind actually, from that, from that moment. It wasn't...ya know...I think I just hadn't really calculated my, my sleeve length and the waving, and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me," she recalled. "So, it wasn't so much a statement as it's just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself."

Julia recently debuted her first TV series, Homecoming, which is streaming on Amazon Video.