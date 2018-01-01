Tyra Banks encouraged Francia Raisa to be proud of her kidney donation scars

Tyra Banks helped her new movie co-star Francia Raisa embrace the scars she was left with after donating a kidney to best friend Selena Gomez.

The supermodel-turned-TV mogul recruited Francia to take over from original Life-Size castmate Lindsay Lohan in the upcoming sequel to the 2000 Disney film, and wanted to make sure she was as comfortable as possible onset.

One of the first sequences features Francia's character Grace showing off her midriff at a Hawaiian-themed party, but the 30 year old wasn't sure if Tyra, who also serves as a producer, wanted the large scars to be featured on camera.

"There's a scene early in the movie, (Francia's) first scene, and she has this... hula party, and she had this grass skirt on and stuff, and she said, 'Tyra, do you want me to cover up my scars from the kidney donation?' and I was like, 'Are you comfy? Are you OK (with them on show)?'" Banks recalled on U.S. show The Talk.

"She's like, 'Yeah, I'm OK,' so I was like, 'Well then, we are gonna show that, that is your story.' We want girls everywhere to know that she did this beautiful thing and it's not something that you cover up. It's a part of you, it's your story, it's in the movie."

Francia was cast in Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve in July (18), just over a year after she secretly went under the knife to help Selena try and overcome her battle with autoimmune disease lupus.

The best pals only went public with the kidney transplant news in September, 2017, after struggling through a difficult recovery.

During an appearance on former daytime show Harry, Francia told host Harry Connick Jr. she was unable to move for two months after the lengthy operation.

"I basically have four scars," she said. "It was laparoscopic. Those mothers out there who had C (Caesarean)-sections, I feel you. I don't know how you take care of a child afterwards. It is crazy. I couldn't get up without having someone help me. That was very humbling. I couldn't take a shower by myself. I had to have someone help me because I couldn't move.

"I'm a very, very active person, so the fact that my doctor said I couldn't move for two months, I couldn't do anything active. All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me, and I have a dog. And every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee, and walking, and I couldn't do that. It was really, really hard."