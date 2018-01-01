Henry Golding struggling with new-found fame

Henry Golding is "struggling" with his new-found fame following the release of Crazy Rich Asians.

The British-Malaysian actor, a former London hairstylist, has risen to prominence since portraying Nick Young in Jon M. Chu's hugely successful film, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan. Of late, Henry has also appeared in Paul Feig's A Simple Favor alongside Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, and he has now shared that he's grappling with his celebrity status.

"When the success of Crazy Rich hit, it's like everybody knows exactly who you are, and the way that they speak to you is different. I've stayed the same throughout. It's just people's perception of you changes," he said in an interview with America's GQ magazine. "So I'm struggling with the fame a bit."

Henry went on to explain that he enjoys it when fans share genuine praise for the film, but is a little more bothered by the "weird ones" who walk up to him when's having a chat or eating lunch. Yet, the rising star noted that he is certain that his brief stint presenting a travel show in Asia has kept him grounded.

"For me there's a realism to everything, and I don't get too carried away by the glittery, glamorous side of Hollywood. Because I know what really matters in the world. I understand all of this is super fleeting. It could be the fact that I'm a flavour of the month," the 31-year-old said.

Next up for Henry is a role in holiday romance Last Christmas, also starring Emilia Clarke, and a part in Guy Ritchie's Toff Guys, an action film featuring Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey.

And he is planning to work on improving his American accent too.

"It's terrible," he confessed of his attempts, adding that he is relying on YouTube tips at the moment. "I'm, like, an Internet fiend. I will research anything and everything that pops into my head."