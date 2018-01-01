NEWS Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wed Newsdesk Share with :







Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are married.



The couple tied the knot during a Christian faith wedding in the Quantico star's home country of India on Saturday (01Dec18), according to People.



The nuptials were held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and come just four months after the pair become engaged in July

- following a whirlwind romance.



Priyanka, 36, wore a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Nick was also suited up in Ralph Lauren.



According to People, all of the bridesmaids and groomsmen – which included Priyanka's brother Siddharth and Nick's three brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Frankie – all wore designs by the U.S. fashion house.



Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., officiated the Christian ceremony on Saturday, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by luxury jeweller Chopard.



Following their arrival in Jodhpur, the actress had a mehndi ceremony, where all the women in the bride and groom’s families and close female friends gather as the bride has henna designs applied to her hands and feet.



The couple also celebrated with a sangeet, a party in which songs or dances are performed in honour of the bride and groom.



The newlyweds will continue their wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony to honour Priyanka's background on Sunday.



Ahead of their big wedding, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving in India together, and later held a traditional puja ceremony to spiritually celebrate the upcoming union.



Priyanka celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam with future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, and had a star-studded bridal shower in New York City at the iconic Tiffany & Co. store.

