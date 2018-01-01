Jada Pinkett Smith grateful for daughter's special bond with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith constantly reminds her daughter Willow how lucky she is to have Will Smith as her dad after missing out on the special bond during her childhood.

The Girls Trip actress was raised by her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and her grandmother Marion Martin Banfield, after her dad Robsol Pinkett Jr. left when she was a baby, and although he attempted to reach out when Jada was an adult, they never developed the father-daughter connection Willow enjoys with the Men In Black superstar.

In a clip from the next episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Jada reveals she makes sure the 18-year-old Whip My Hair singer treasures that bond with her husband Will, no matter what happens between the pair.

"I remember going through a stage with Will, watching him father Willow that was just like, 'Oh my god, I'll never have that! Ever!'" the 49 year old recalls, according to People.com.

"I always tell Willow, I'm like, 'Listen, I know your dad's not perfect, but my god, you have a daddy.' That is the one thing, to be able to give my kids something I didn't have and be able to watch it (grow)."

Jada, who also shares son Jaden with Will, goes on to open up about how she learned to celebrate the positives in her life, instead of blaming any issues on growing up without a father figure in her life.

"What I had to stop looking at was that something was wrong or something wasn't right, because poor little Jada didn't have a daddy," she confesses. "I had to learn to stop focusing on what's not going well. Focus on what's going well."

In a separate clip obtained by TooFab.com, Jada admits she grew to resent her father's absence from her childhood, especially when he tried to reconnect once she found fame.

"The issue for me was when I got into the position that I got in and then he wanted to have a relationship," she said. "That hurt me."

The actress and her mother, who co-host Red Table Talk with Willow Smith, previously addressed the abusive relationship Adrienne suffered through with Robsol, who died in 2010.

"I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on," Jada shared in the introduction to a recent episode about domestic violence. "She has a couple scars on her body that, as a child, I was just curious. I was like, 'Oh, Mummy, what's that? What's that...?' This will be the first time that Willow's actually heard these stories about her grandfather who she knew."