Malin Akerman weds

Malin Akerman is a married woman.

The Billions actress, 40, wed her British actor fiance Jack Donnelly, 32, in Tulum, Mexico, in front of their family and friends on Saturday (01Dec18), according to editors at People.

Malin reportedly wore a pink dress for the intimate nuptials on the beach.

The Watchmen star announced their engagement on Instagram in October last year (17), revealing she had said yes to her “sweet and loving man.”

“I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while,” Malin added, before sweetly adding that Jack had not only stolen her heart, but that of her five-year-old son Sebastian as well.

The couple was first spotted sharing a passionate kiss in March last year in Puerto Rico while on vacation, and later confirmed their romance.

Earlier this year (18), Malin appeared on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, and revealed she and Jack had known each other for several years before they began dating.

“(Jack) is actually my youngest sister’s boyfriend’s friend from drama school in England. I have known him for the past four years but didn’t see him... Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year-and-a-half ago, and I went, ‘Wow, have you always been this cute?'” she recalled.

She told the hosts that the British actor, who starred in TV series Atlantis, had won her over by being hands-on with her son.

“He was brilliant with my son and that was it, and my heart melted,” Malin gushed.

It's the second time Malin has walked down the aisle, after her marriage to musician Roberto Zincone, the father of their son Sebastian, ended in 2013.