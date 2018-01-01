Saoirse Ronan: ‘Reese Witherspoon is exceptional’

Saoirse Ronan has praised Reese Witherspoon for doing an “exceptional” job in helming Big Little Lies.

The Legally Blonde star and actress Nicole Kidman both produced the Emmy-winning HBO series, while also taking on leading roles alongside Shailene Woodley. And Saoirse, who received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a Californian teenager in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, believes projects like these represent a turning point for women.

“Let’s hope the industry will reflect the spirit of change, and we’ll see more projects like Big Little Lies and Lady Bird, where women are taking a lead role in developing projects, as well as telling stories from women’s point of view and with interesting female characters,” the 24-year-old told Psychologies magazine. “What Reese Witherspoon did was exceptional. She put together a group of incredible actresses she admires, giving each of them, even in seemingly minor roles, the same importance.”

The three-time Oscar-nominee will next be seen at the forefront of another female-focused tale as she takes on the titular role of Mary Queen of Scots, with Margot Robbie portraying Queen Elizabeth I.

On top of her admiration for her fellow women in Hollywood, Saoirse also has female role models in her personal life.

“(My mother and I) are more like best friends,” she smiled. “She’s always been a role model for me and I have so much respect for her sense of dignity and integrity. I’ve tried to take after her and bring that same kind of perspective to the way I live.”

Mary Queen of Scots hits U.S. cinemas on 7 December (18).