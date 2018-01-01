Jennifer Aniston ‘plans to unveil Brad Pitt friendship at her 50th birthday bash’

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly keen to reveal her renewed acquaintance with her ex-husband Brad Pitt at her 50th birthday party.

The actress reaches the landmark age next February, has is rumoured to be throwing a glitzy party at her Bel Air mansion, inviting pals including Courteney Cox, her Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman, Laura Dern, and Sting and wife Trudie Styler.

However, according to Heat magazine, it’s her former husband of five years who is set to be the surprise guest.

“Jennifer is bored of pussy-footing around the subject of their friendship, she wants it out in the open that she Brad are back in touch and cannot wait to see the look on everyone’s faces when he turns up at her party,” a source told the publication. “He’s been told about the party and promised Jen he’ll be there, barring a catastrophe.”

The former couple have both recently been through relationship dramas, with Jennifer splitting from husband of two years, actor Justin Theroux, and Brad going through a highly publicised divorce and subsequent custody battle over his six children with actress/director Angelina Jolie.

But despite that, he’s said to be happy that Jennifer wants to go public with their friendship and doesn’t care what Angelina thinks.

“Brad agrees there’s no need for their friendship to be under the radar any more and he’s touched that she wants to make this point on such a special occasion,” the source added. “Of course it’ll annoy Angelina, but neither Brad nor Jen really care what she thinks.”

Following the exclusive bash, Jennifer and some of her closest pals like Jason will most likely head for a chilled beach break at Mexican resort Cabo, Hawaii or the Bahamas.

The source added: “But her big bash will be the main celebration and everyone in her life – including Brad can’t wait.”