Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share intimate pictures from extravagant wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared intimate pictures from their extravagant Indian wedding.

The couple wed in a Christian faith ceremony at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Saturday (01Dec18), followed by a traditional Indian wedding ceremony on Sunday (02Dec18).

Both Nick and Priyanka shared the photos in identical posts on Instagram, showing the newlyweds, along with their friends and families, at Quantico star's mehendi ceremony.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing," they wrote.

"An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed," they added.

Among the photos was a shot of the beaming singer and his wife, Nick being thrust into the air by other guests, the actress celebrating with her soon-to-be sister in law, Sophie Turner, and mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, as well as the bride showing off the colourful traditional robes she wore by Khosla Jani.

The couple also enjoyed other Indian ceremonies, including a puja ceremony, a sangeet – featuring dances performed by relatives and friends – the mehendi, and the haldi ceremony, to ward off evil and bless the couple.

Nick is said to have performed a medley of his songs at the sangeet ceremony, while Priyanka danced with her mother and other family members.

Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, welcomed Nick to the family with a heartwarming tweet after the ceremony on Saturday. Alongside a shot of the actress with her bridesmaids, Parineeti wrote, “The MEHENDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy & comfortable at all times. But we didn’t have to worry about it - coz Nick promised do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I’m so happy that the Jonas & the Chopra family is now United! (sic)”