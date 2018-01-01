Kim Kardashian transforms home into jungle for Saint and Reign's joint birthday party

Kim Kardashian transformed her home into a jungle for her son Saint's third birthday party on Saturday (01Dec18).

The reality star, 38, threw the lavish bash for her son, who turns three on 5 December, and Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign, who turns four on 14 December.

Kim shared a tour of her home on her Instagram Story, showing off the over-the-top jungle foliage and sounds of the rainforest that had taken over the luxury mansion she shares with husband Kanye West.

"So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan, and we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party in a jungle in my house. This is down my hallway. Mindy Weiss, this makes me so happy," she said, thanking the celebrity event planner.

"There is rainforest-themed music all over the house," Kim added, revealing the stand of safari hats and binoculars for the party guests to wear.

In addition to the matching jungle-themed cakes for the boys, the make-up entrepreneur also showed off the limited edition merchandise Kanye had made for the occasion.

“Today is Saint and Reign’s birthday party and we have merch shirts for them,” the mother-of-three said as she showed off the jumpers, which was a collaboration “by Cactus and Yeezy.”

Alongside a heart, the front of the shirts read: “Lucky me! It’s my my birthday” on the front, and on the back, Saint and Reign’s names appeared in yellow circles, with the date of their joint party.

Khloe Kardashian also shared a sweet video of the bash on her Instagram Story, with the guests and family members singing to the birthday boys as Kim carried Saint in her arms.

This isn't the first time the famous family has thrown a joint birthday party for their kids. Kim's daughter North, and Kourtney's daughter Penelope, who are also a year apart in age, celebrate together every year.