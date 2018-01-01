Gabrielle Union upset by backlash after announcing daughter's birth

Gabrielle Union was upset by the backlash she received after announcing the birth of her daughter.

The actress, 46, and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed daughter Kaavia James via surrogate last month (Nov18), and shared touching photos on Instagram of them in hospital with their newborn, just hours after she was born.

However, many took to social media to lambast Gabrielle for choosing the photos to use alongside their announcement, as they cruelly claimed it gave the impression that the actress had given birth herself.

In a preview clip of their new interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Bring It On star became emotional as she was quizzed over the animosity she faced.

“Everyone started talking about why she acting like she just had a baby,” Dwyane explained.

“You want to explain that?” Oprah asked Gabrielle, who began to cry, and was unable to answer.

Kaavia James is the first child for the couple, who wed in August 2014, while basketball player Dwyane, 36, is dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, five, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16.

He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.

Referencing her fertility struggles and how she was unable to carry the baby herself, Gabrielle said in the clip: “I’m already getting choked up. It’s still hard to let go."

In her 2017 memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, the actress revealed she “had eight or nine miscarriages.”

"For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant – I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she wrote, before explaining she was diagnosed with Adenomyosis, a type of endometriosis that only occurs in the uterus.

Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby will air on 8 December on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.