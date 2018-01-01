Dumplin' brought back bad childhood memories for Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's new movie role as a former pageant queen brought back bad memories of her childhood as the daughter of a model.

The actress plays a beauty-obsessed mum to a plus-size daughter in new movie Dumplin' and admits the relationship between her character and her film daughter reminded her of the bond, or lack of, between herself and her late mother, Nancy Dow.

"I did not come out the model child she had hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me," the actress tells The Sunday Telegraph. "She was a model and she was all about presentation and what she looked like and what I looked like.

"(I was) this little girl just wanting to be loved by a mum that was too occupied with things that didn't quite matter."

Aniston had a far from loving relationship with Dow and they were estranged at the time of her mother's death in 2016 after Nancy wrote an unauthorised tell-all, From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir, in 1999.

Dow wasn't invited to her daughter's 2000 wedding to Brad Pitt, and the former Friends star had not even seen her mother for many years prior to her death.

In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer recalled how "critical" her mother was, stating, "She was a model, she was gorgeous, stunning. I wasn't. I never was.

"I honestly still don't think of myself in that sort of light, which is fine. She was also very unforgiving. She would hold grudges that I just found so petty."