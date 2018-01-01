David Copperfield pays $100,000 for TV spaceship at auction

Illusionist David Copperfield has snapped up the spaceship from hit U.S. TV series My Favorite Martian at auction.

The magic man paid $100,000 (£78,000) for the item at Prop Store’s first TV Treasures auction, curated by television archivist James Comisar, on Saturday (01Dec18).

The spaceship was used by Uncle Martin (Ray Walston) in the classic 1960s television series.

"As a child of the 1960s, I was transfixed - like many Americans - by the incredible images of flight being broadcast. From Neil Armstrong landing on the moon to Ray Walston crashing down to Earth, these images seared themselves into my mind, and have beguiled and inspired me to this day," Copperfield says in a statement.

"When I learned that the very same spaceship from My Favorite Martian was up for bid... I knew I was destined to give it a home, along with the rest of my magic, film and television collections for future generations. In my current stage show, I use a similar full-size ship, an homage to this classic series and the way it made me feel as a boy."

Brandon Alinger, Prop Store COO, adds, "As curators, we strive to find the right home for our pieces and we are proud to say that David Copperfield is now the owner of Ray Walston’s full-sized spaceship from the classic series, My Favorite Martian! Congratulations, David."

Among the other highlights of the auction was the sale of a Klingon Distruptor for $50,000 (£39,000) from Star Trek: The Original Series, however the outfit William Shatner wore as Captain Kirk when he made history with TV's first inter-racial kiss failed to meet the reserve price and didn't sell.

The actor's Star Trek outfit from the 1968 episode in which he locked lips with Nichelle Nichols' Nyota Uhura was expected to fetch up to $80,000 (£62,000) at the auction.