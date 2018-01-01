NEWS Rupert Grint almost quit Harry Potter franchise Newsdesk Share with :







Rupert Grint almost walked away from the Harry Potter films because he couldn't do anything else while he was portraying Ronald Weasley.



The young star tells The Guardian he was on a break between two of the films when he thought long and hard about breaking his contract and quitting.



"There were definitely times when I thought about leaving," he tells the publication. "Filming Harry Potter was a massive sacrifice; working from such a young age for such long periods and I definitely remember thinking during one extended break, 'This whole thing is so all consuming, do I really want to go back? Maybe it’s just not for me'.



"I guess I was probably just being a teenager."



Rupert did stay with the franchise and portrayed Weasley in all the Potter films and now accepts he'll probably never be able to replicate the success of the franchise in any future project - but he's Ok with that.



"I peaked pretty early, but I’m fine with that," he adds. "It would be ridiculous to think that you can replicate that level of success. It’s always going to be a challenge, but I’m kind of enjoying that. It’s quite fun to surprise people."



Grint is now preparing for a supporting role in The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller series, according to Deadline.



Plot details are still vague, but sources tell the outlet the project will revolve around parents Dorothy and Sean Turner, who hire a young nanny to help them with their newborn baby. Grint set to play Julian Pearce, Dorothy's younger brother.



The cast already includes Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy and Game of Thrones star Nell Tiger Free in an unknown role.



Shyamalan will executive produce the series, as well as direct the first episode.

