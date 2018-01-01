The Favourite breaks records at the British Independent Film Awards

Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ acclaimed new film The Favourite shattered records at the British Independent Film Awards in London on Sunday night (02Dec18), picking up 10 honours.

The comedy drama, starring Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman, and Emma Stone, picked up Best British Independent Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay, while Colman extended her record as a BIFA winner, landing the Best Actress award for her role as Queen Anne in the movie. The Brit has now won four trophies - one for every nomination.

She opened an emotional acceptance speech by swearing and then stating she was lost for words as she had not prepared remarks. After collecting herself and thanking her co-stars, director and her family, she placed a 'Well Done' sticker on her chest.

Olivia returned to the stage at London's Old Billingsgate venue to collect her absent co-star Weisz's Best Supporting Actress award.

The Favourite also picked up five craft awards last month (Nov18), bringing its total to 10.

There were also big BIFA wins for Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole, who scored the Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of a boxer in A Prayer Before Dawn, while Alessandro Nivola was named Best Supporting Actor for his part in Disobedience, opposite Weisz and Rachel McAdams.

Meanwhile, Dame Judi Dench was presented with the 2018 Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film.

The full list of winners is:

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film - Dame Judi Dench

The Special Jury Prize - Horace Ove

Best British Independent Film - The Favourite

Best Director - Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Best Screenplay - Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Best Actress - Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actress - Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actor - Joe Cole, A Prayer Before Dawn

Best Supporting Actor - Alessandro Nivola, Disobedience

Most Promising Newcomer - Jessie Buckley, Beast

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) - Richard Billingham, Ray & Liz

Debut Screenwriter - Bart Layton, American Animals

Breakthrough Producer - Jacqui Davies, Ray & Liz

The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance - Voyageuse, May Miles Thomas

Best Documentary - Evelyn

Best British Short Film - The Big Day

Best International Independent Film - Roma

Best Casting - Dixie Chassay, The Favourite

Best Cinematography - Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Best Costume Design - Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Best Editing - Nick Fenton, Julian Hart, & Chris Gill, American Animals

Best Effects - Howard Jones, Early Man

Best Make Up & Hair Design - Nadia Stacey, The Favourite

Best Music - Jonny Greenwood, You Were Never Really Here

Best Production Design - Fiona Crombie, The Favourite

Best Sound - Paul Davies, You Were Never Really Here