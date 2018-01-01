The Favourite breaks records at the British Independent Film Awards

- NEWS
Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ acclaimed new film The Favourite shattered records at the British Independent Film Awards in London on Sunday night (02Dec18), picking up 10 honours.
The comedy drama, starring Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman, and Emma Stone, picked up Best British Independent Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay, while Colman extended her record as a BIFA winner, landing the Best Actress award for her role as Queen Anne in the movie. The Brit has now won four trophies - one for every nomination.
She opened an emotional acceptance speech by swearing and then stating she was lost for words as she had not prepared remarks. After collecting herself and thanking her co-stars, director and her family, she placed a 'Well Done' sticker on her chest.
Olivia returned to the stage at London's Old Billingsgate venue to collect her absent co-star Weisz's Best Supporting Actress award.
The Favourite also picked up five craft awards last month (Nov18), bringing its total to 10.
There were also big BIFA wins for Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole, who scored the Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of a boxer in A Prayer Before Dawn, while Alessandro Nivola was named Best Supporting Actor for his part in Disobedience, opposite Weisz and Rachel McAdams.
Meanwhile, Dame Judi Dench was presented with the 2018 Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film.
The full list of winners is:
The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film - Dame Judi Dench
The Special Jury Prize - Horace Ove
Best British Independent Film - The Favourite
Best Director - Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Best Screenplay - Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Best Actress - Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actress - Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Actor - Joe Cole, A Prayer Before Dawn
Best Supporting Actor - Alessandro Nivola, Disobedience
Most Promising Newcomer - Jessie Buckley, Beast
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) - Richard Billingham, Ray & Liz
Debut Screenwriter - Bart Layton, American Animals
Breakthrough Producer - Jacqui Davies, Ray & Liz
The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance - Voyageuse, May Miles Thomas
Best Documentary - Evelyn
Best British Short Film - The Big Day
Best International Independent Film - Roma
Best Casting - Dixie Chassay, The Favourite
Best Cinematography - Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Best Costume Design - Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Best Editing - Nick Fenton, Julian Hart, & Chris Gill, American Animals
Best Effects - Howard Jones, Early Man
Best Make Up & Hair Design - Nadia Stacey, The Favourite
Best Music - Jonny Greenwood, You Were Never Really Here
Best Production Design - Fiona Crombie, The Favourite
Best Sound - Paul Davies, You Were Never Really Here