Kim Kardashian: 'I'll never forget being robbed at gunpoint in Paris'

Kim Kardashian will "never forget" being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, despite attempting to move on from the terrifying incident.

The 38-year-old reality star was robbed of almost $10 million (£7.8 million) in jewellery, some of which she had flaunted on social media, during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, when thieves broke into her Paris apartment and held her at gunpoint.

She avoided returning to the French capital for two years after the robbery, but decided to fly there for the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2019 menswear show in June (18).

Her difficult decision was covered in the latest edition of reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with her husband Kanye West urging her to consider jetting to Paris to support Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh's debut for the fashion label.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on you to go to Paris,” Kanye told Kim. “I know that was really hard the last time you were in Paris. So I think just for the culture, for Kim K, to show up to the first black designer at (a) Louis Vuitton show who was the best man at my wedding, just the world would just love to see you there."

Kim told her spouse she would "have to think about it", and later reflected in a solo on-camera chat: "I definitely want to be there to support Kanye and Virgil but the last time I was there obviously (was) like a horrific experience for me. You know, I’m going really cautiously, and I think going for such a short period of time definitely helps me mentally. But I guess you never know what could happen."

In the end, Kim decided to make a return to Paris for the Louis Vuitton show. She struggled with the amount of paparazzi in the city and also insisted she wouldn't be staying in a "boutique hotel" again while there, but all in all had a positive experience in Paris.

However, the mother-of-three said after the trip that she will never be able to forget the traumatic robbery.

“I don’t think I’ll ever really forget my experiences in Paris - the good or the bad - and I think that’s okay,” she mused afterwards. "It all has made me who I am. Thinking about it, I think I could go back and spend more time and feel safe and comfortable."