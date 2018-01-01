Sarah Hyland mourns 14-year-old cousin after he's killed by drunk driver

Sarah Hyland is mourning her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday after he was killed by a "drunk driver" on Saturday (01Dec18).

The Modern Family star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share the tragic news. Alongside a picture of the teenager, Sarah wrote: "This is my 14-year-old cousin Trevor. Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My Uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries."

The 28-year-old actress shared a GoFundMe page raising money for Trevor's funeral, with the page - set up by his mother Becky and sisters Tessa and Zoee - stating that he and his father Bryan were "driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver".

Following Sarah's plea, Ariel Winter, who plays her on-screen sister in Modern Family, shared the page, at the same time an Ariel Workman, Ariel's real name, made a donation of $2,500 (£1,953) to the cause.

As WENN went to press, $25,801 (£20,163) had been raised for the funeral expenses.

Following the tragedy, police arrested 36-year-old Jeffrey Eggeling of Bennington, Nebraska, after he allegedly fled the scene. Sarah went on to name the suspect on her Instagram, although she incorrectly named him as Jeffery Eggerling.

"Jeffery Eggerling took a 14 year old boy's life," she wrote. "Jeffery Eggerling hit my Uncle's Car so fast my cousin (who was wearing a seatbelt) was ejected from the car.

"Jeffery Eggerling has two prior DUI's. He also tried to RUN from the scene of the crime. Jeffery Eggerling is under arrest and I hope to God he spends the rest of his life in prison (sic)."

In a separate message on Twitter, Sarah added: "JEFFERY EGGERLING is a murderer. May he rot in hell."

Her post was later retweeted by her boyfriend Wells Adams.