Rosamund Pike: 'I stood up for myself before the Me Too movement'

Rosamund Pike has insisted she stood up for herself long before the Me Too movement swept through Hollywood.



The Gone Girl actress discussed the power of being a leading woman in Hollywood, and her upcoming role as legendary Sunday Times war reporter Marie Colvin in movie A Private War, at the Elle UK Weekender event on Saturday (01Dec18) at London's Saatchi Gallery.



During the chat, Rosamund shared that while she hasn't personally faced the kind of situations that have affected some actresses in Hollywood, she has always had to fight her corner on set.



“I don’t think I’ve changed the way I work. I think I’ve always sort of stood my ground and kind of called people on things that I’ve felt weren’t OK," the Academy Award nominee explained. "Not that I’ve been particularly exposed to it.



"I longed for a mentor when I was starting out. I longed for somebody to show me the ropes and tell me what to do and tell me what was OK and who to respect or what I should do and who was OK to say no to," the 39-year-old sighed. "So, I do feel that if there are any young actresses who want to talk then I am very happy to talk to them and share my experiences and the things that I got wrong.”



Meanwhile, the mother-of-two, who shares two sons, six-year-old Solo and Atom, three, with her partner, mathematical researcher partner Robie Uniacke, will next be seen playing iconic women, Marie Curie and Marie Colvin. Rosamund said she felt "fortunate", to have the opportunity "to get inside these two courageous souls.” And she admitted she also enjoyed wearing Colvin's trademark eye patch. The journalist, who died in 2012 while covering the siege of Homs in Syria, lost an eye following a grenade blast in Sri Lanka in 2001.



“There is something quite sexy and fierce about an eye patch," she smiled. "There is something quite erotic and charged about it and obviously it has a practicality too for her.”

