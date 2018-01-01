Danai Gurira appointed United Nations Goodwill Ambassador

Danai Gurira has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations (UN) Women.

The Zimbabwean-American actress and playwright, perhaps best known for her roles in TV show The Walking Dead and hit Marvel film Black Panther, was named by UN officials as the latest advocate for the international organisation during the Global Citizen Festival held in memory of Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday (02Dec18).

Regarding the prestigious gig, Danai shared that she was honoured to join UN Women and was looking forward to putting a spotlight on gender equality and women's rights.

"My own advocacy for women and girls has made me deeply aware of UN Women, I have experienced the work of this organisation on the ground as well as internationally, and I am delighted to partner with them to amplify many more stories from around the world, and give a voice to those who are working relentlessly to make gender equality a reality," she said in a statement. "We are at an urgent time, a time where our participation is crucial to ensure that all women and girls, no matter where they live, where they grow up or where they work, are in a world where their potential can be fully actualised; a world of true equality."

By becoming a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women, Danai follows in the footsteps of Hollywood actresses Nicole Kidman, Emma Watson, Anne Hathaway as well as soccer player Marta Vieira da Silva.

And UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has praised the 40-year-old as a natural fit for the role.

"Her engagement with us will bring generations of girls greater belief in a positive future. As an influential role model in both her personal and professional life, and a voice for those who have not yet been heard, we look forward to her ability to drive action on gender equality in communities across the world," she smiled.

Danai's first role as a Goodwill Ambassador will see her promote the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign, which runs each year from 25 November until 10 December.