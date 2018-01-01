Melanie Griffith: 'Alec Baldwin wouldn't date me during Working Girl'

Melanie Griffith missed out on a romance with Alec Baldwin on the set of Working Girl because he refused to date co-stars.

The actress is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the beloved movie and reveals she had an intense crush on Alec, but he wouldn't date her.

"Alec Baldwin is handsome and charming... but he wouldn't go there with me," Melanie tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I was like, 'Oh come on, have a romance with me!' But no, Alec said, 'I can't do this with people I work with'. He's a sweetheart."

Instead, Griffith turned her attention and affections to a young investment banker, who was hired to consult on the set.

"(Director) Mike (Nichols) came to me one day and said that there was this investment banker, a young guy named Liam Dalton, who he wanted me to work with, to teach me about mergers and acquisitions.

"I was like, 'Oh great, I have to work with some dork from Wall Street'. And then this guy walked in, and he was so gorgeous, so sexy. I was like, 'Yeah, tell me about mergers and acquisitions all you want'.

"We had an incredible romance. He was my love for a long time after that too. We're still friends. He lives in New York, is married and has four kids. He actually managed some money for me for a while.

"Mike knew about it (romance) and thought it was great, but he wanted me to make sure I concentrated on the job."

Her fling with Dalton took place after she split from her second husband, Steven Bauer, and before she remarried her first husband Don Johnson in 1989.