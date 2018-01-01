Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling dream up movie with Benedict Cumberbatch

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are dreaming up a big screen adaptation of the Legally Blonde star's new book club pick, with Benedict Cumberbatch as their ideal leading man.

The Oscar winner shares her top reading recommendations with fans on Instagram once a month to highlight female-centric stories, and on Saturday (01Dec18), Reese encouraged her followers to check out writer Josie Silver's novel One Day in December.

"If you like rom-coms, you will love my December book pick: #OneDayInDecember by @josiesilverauthor!" Reese wrote.

"Get ready to be swept up in a whirlwind romance: Laurie falls in love at first sight with a stranger and spends the next year looking for him. Fate brings them back together at Christmas, but not in the way anybody expects: turns out he's dating her best friend!"

"It absolutely charmed me," she added, "and I can't wait to share it with y'all over at @reesesbookclubxhellosunshine!"

The premise caught pal Mindy's attention and she proposed Reese, who has become a top producer through her firm Hello Sunshine, develop the book into a film for the pair to star in - and cast Doctor Strange actor Benedict as the handsome stranger.

"Call me when it's a movie and you're Laurie and Benedict Cumberbatch is the guy and I'm the best friend he's dating," Kaling commented on the book club post, a suggestion Reese fully embraced.

"@mindykaling You+ Me+ Cumberbatch +London In the Snow = Happiness," she replied.

It's not yet known if Reese plans to option the film rights to One Day in December, but if the actresses' idea comes to fruition, it won't be the first time they team up onscreen - they both featured in Disney's sci-fi/fantasy flop A Wrinkle in Time earlier this year (18). That movie, directed by Ava DuVernay and co-starring Oprah Winfrey, was based on the 1962 book of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle.

Reese has previously found success as a producer of book-to-screen projects with 2014's Gone Girl, and the critically-acclaimed TV series Big Little Lies, which is set to return for a second season next year (19).