Eddie Murphy becomes a dad of 10

Eddie Murphy is a dad again - his fiancee, Paige Butcher, gave birth to his 10th child on Friday (30Nov18).

Max Charles Murphy was born in Los Angeles and both mother and son are "doing well", according to a representative.

Murphy, 57, announced Butcher, 39, was pregnant with their second child together in August (18) after she showed off a baby bump while running errands in Beverly Hills.

The couple, which met on the set of Big Momma's House 2 in 2006 and started dating in 2012, also shares two-year-old daughter Izzy.

Eddie proposed to Paige in September (18).

He now has 10 kids from five relationships - he shares son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely, while ex-wife Nicole is mum to daughters Bria, 28, Shayne, 24, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16, and son Miles, 26. Murphy also fathered son Christian, 28, with Tamara Hood, and daughter Angel, 11, with Spice Girls star Mel B, who recently confessed the funnyman was the "great love" of her life.

They dated for nine months in 2006 and subsequently welcomed a daughter the following year.

"It was very intense that attraction, and I left actually because it was a bit too much," Mel recently told talk show Good Morning Britain. "But he's such a lovely person, he's all about family and he's very respectful and very old school and we courted for quite some time before anybody knew. It was like a love story that didn't have a perfect ending.

"(He's in) a lovely, committed relationship (now). His lady's got her second baby that she's expecting in, like, a few weeks I think now. So, I'm not gonna say anything else about that."