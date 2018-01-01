Pete Davidson: 'I won't kill myself over online hate'

Pete Davidson has vowed he will not "kill" himself over online criticism he has received since breaking up with Ariana Grande in October (18).

The pop superstar ended her engagement with comedian Pete just five months after the couple started dating and quickly became engaged. The Saturday Night Live star returned to Instagram last week (ends30Nov18) and has since been bombarded with negative comments, prompting Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, to call on her fans to stop attacking him and "show respect".

And now Pete is speaking out about how confused he is about all the negativity.

"I've kept my mouth shut," he writes. "Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind-boggling (sic)."

Davidson was first hit with a barrage of nasty comments and insults when he began dating Ariana in May and it has escalated since they parted ways. The 25 year old explains he is now addressing the backlash because he finds it important to raise awareness about how it affects his mental disorders.

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months," he continues. "I've spoken about BPD (borderline personality disorder) and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

"I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won't," he adds. "I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is - I see you and I love you."