Jada Pinkett Smith's last chat with her addict dad was full of hate

Jada Pinkett Smith lost her cool with her troubled dad during their last conversation after discovering he was losing his battle to stay clean.

The actress and her half-brother Caleeb chatted about their father, Robsol Pinkett, Jr., during the latest episode of Jada's well-received Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series, and she revealed her last chat with him did not end well.

"When he died from that overdose, I got the call from Caleeb," she recalled. "The most difficult part of him dying like that was 'cause he and I had a horrendous fight when I found out that he'd relapsed. I was like, 'I don't owe you nothin' - you didn't do s**t for me, you didn't do s**t for Caleeb' (sic)."

The Girls Trip star's brother added, "I had the same conversation with him, I was furious. He told me, 'That's what the disease is. Like, this is who I am'. And that was deep."

Brother and sister came together for a Red Table Talk episode titled Learning to Forgive, and talked candidly about their strained relationships with their father, whose drug abuse issues forced him to abandon them both on opposite U.S. coasts.

Caleeb, who was just two when his father and mother split, said, "When you don't raise a child, you really are leaving your child to the wolves, right? Which is horrific, especially when the child cannot protect itself yet. I will never forget this.

"The first time I met my father, I was 12 years old," he continued. "He explained addiction. He said he was an addict, he said, 'I still am an addict... I am recovering'. So I would go to his AA meetings, I would go everywhere with him. I developed a really strong affinity for him."

Caleeb revealed that he and Jada have an adopted sister, who their father took in during a lengthy period of sobriety.

"He adopted a young girl, so we have an adopted sister," he explained. "And that was a little jolting for me. The idea that I had a father that didn't raise me, but then chose to take on (someone) else."

Robsol died from a drug overdose after three years of sobriety and Jada still has problems forgiving her father: "(He told me), 'I can't be your father. I'm a criminal, I'm an addict, and that's just what it is'."