Lindsay Lohan 'learned from' situation after accusing Syrian family of child trafficking

Lindsay Lohan has addressed the now infamous video of her getting punched in the face for the first time.

The 32-year-old actress hit headlines in September (18) when she shared a livestream on her Instagram Story which showed her approaching a homeless Syrian family and accusing them of child trafficking.

After she attempted to grab the hand of a young boy, his mother appeared to punch Lindsay in the face - knocking the actress to the ground in the process.

Lindsay remained silent about the situation in the weeks that followed, but has now spoken about it during an interview with Paper magazine.

First reflecting on giving fans access to her life, Lindsay alluded to the incident as she told the publication: "There's actresses, there's several of them to my knowledge that don't use Instagram or Twitter. But I feel like you sort of have to. It's your way of controlling the narrative. I recently made the mistake of having my phone recording live video, and that I learned from,. But I think it's also important because if you're doing something and you want to give direct access to your fans, you can contact them and see their thoughts and get an opinion. Whereas in the past, you didn't have any control over it."

Despite promising to speak to the Paper reporter in further detail about the livestream scandal during the accompanying photoshoot in New York, Lindsay's publicist explained she was "too tired" when the time came. The screen star instead emailed a statement over to the journalist following the shoot, in which she said: "I read the situation wrong. I've learned from it. And that's all I have to say."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lindsay spoke about the portrayal of her in the press, admitting she finds herself frustrated that everyone focuses on the negative.

"I could do 99 things right and one thing wrong, but it’s that one thing that will be focused on," she vented. "Behind the scenes I do what I can to be the best version of me, which never gets mentioned. I am also human. I make mistakes. That’s all that seems to get reported."