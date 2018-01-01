Chrissy Teigen's baby son Miles wears helmet to treat 'misshapen head'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's six-month-old son Miles will have to wear a helmet to treat his "adorable, slightly misshapen head".

The model and Lip Sync Battle host revealed the health update on her Twitter page on Monday (03Dec18), sharing a picture of the tot sporting a white helmet.

“Baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head," she wrote. "So if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow."

She hilariously added: "I've been told it's too late for my head."

In another post on her Instagram page, Chrissy shared a slightly different snap of Miles in the helmet and captioned it: "My baby bug got his head shaping helmet today! Please don’t feel bad for him if you see photos. He is a happy bug and we’re just fixing his flat!"

The condition, known as Flat Head Syndrome or Plagiocephaly, happens when one of the soft skull plates on a baby's head flatten. It's often caused by babies staying in one position, such as lying on their backs, and poses no danger to the child. Helmets are used to help gently reshape the head.

Following Chrissy's social media tweets, she received an influx of pictures from her followers of their children in similar helmets, and commented that the snaps were "so cute".

Elsewhere on her Instagram page on Monday night, Chrissy shared an adorable video of her "nightly ritual" with two-year-old daughter Luna, of the pair singing Aladdin tune A Whole New World.