Author Andre Aciman begins work on Call Me by Your Name sequel

Call Me by Your Name author Andre Aciman wants a sequel so much that he's begun writing one.

Aciman's first novel was published in 2007, with director Luca Guadagnino and screenplay writer James Ivory giving it the big screen treatment a decade later.

The coming of age love story starred Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer and received rave reviews and four Oscar nods, with Ivory taking home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

And it looks like Aciman is now officially on board for a follow-up after he tweeted on Tuesday (04Dec18): "I would actually love a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. In fact I am writing one."

The news comes after Hammer, who played Chalamet's older lover Oliver in the critically acclaimed flick, let slip that Guadagnino has begun working on a second film.

"Dude, he broke down the whole script for us," Hammer told IndieWire. "I mean, it's not a finished script, but he's got all the ideas for it. Luca's all gung-ho about it, and by the way, if Luca's doing it, I think we're all gung-ho about it.

"You know, the experience of making the first one was so pure and beautiful that it wouldn't matter how big my role was. If the same people are involved, I'd do it all over again."

Guadagnino also previously revealed the sequel would be based on the epilogue of Aciman's novel and will follow Chalamet's character Elio in a 1990s-set plot against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis.