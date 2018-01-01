Margot Robbie once broke up with a boyfriend on Valentine's Day

Margot Robbie has recalled how she once broke up with a boyfriend on Valentine's Day.

The Australian actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (03Dec18), and during one segment, host Jimmy asked her to participate in a round of Loaded Questions - a drinking game in which participants take turns giving answers to personal questions that only they know.

One of Margot's answers was to do with Valentine's Day, with Jimmy quickly guessing, "You broke up with someone on Valentine's Day? Oh my gosh!"

In response, the star explained, "It was awful. It was so bad. I was planning to (split up with him anyway) and the conversation arose and I couldn't avoid it, and it happened. It was really awful. I hope to God he's not watching this."

In the game, Margot, who is now married to Tom Ackerley, chose to drink two shots of alcohol rather than reveal if she ever had a co-star who she could have dated but chose not to, and refused to share a secret regarding her Focus and Suicide Squad co-star Will Smith.

Elsewhere in the interview, Margot spoke about her new historical film Mary Queen of Scots, in which she plays Queen Elizabeth I, while Saoirse Ronan takes on the part of her cousin, Mary, Queen of Scots.

And the 28-year-old explained that she and Saoirse were separated for most of the shoot in order to heighten the drama as much as possible in one scene where they face off against each other.

"We hung out during rehearsals and we hung out before but once we were shooting I never saw her as Mary, she never saw me as Elizabeth. At that point our characters had never seen each other ever before and it's a very climactic point in the film," she said.