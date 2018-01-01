NEWS Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's friendly rivalry is now all-out 'war' Newsdesk Share with :







Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' fun rivalry has turned into a "war" as the Deadpool star attempts to convince his pal to stage a Wolverine comeback.



Jackman announced he was retiring as the clawed X-Men character after last year's Logan, but Reynolds is determined to bring his movie rival back for a future Deadpool movie - and he's not about to let go of his dream.



"I call him every other day and every other day, he takes my call," Reynolds tells U.S. chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, revealing the two stars' social media "feud" has become a "war".



Jackman was asked about Ryan's remarks during a Tuesday morning (04Dec18) interview on Today, and said, "We're going to a new level, I didn't know that! I'll take on the war!



"We do speak every other day and he always says he's calling me about Deadpool/Logan."



Jackman still insists it's unlikely he'll return to the big screen as Logan or his alter ego Wolverine, but perhaps he and Ryan will team up onstage.



"He calls me every other day wanting to be in my one-man show, singing and dancing as Deadpool. I'm like, 'Dude, I don't think you can sing or dance', unless you can...? That's the challenge, I'm laying out the challenge!"



Hugh recently revealed he will be touring the world next year (19) with a song and dance show featuring hits from his films The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables and other Broadway favourites.



Meanwhile, Reynolds is currently promoting the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2, titled Once Upon a Deadpool, which opens in cinemas later this month (Dec18).

