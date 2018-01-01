Angelina Jolie appalled by global sex crime statistics

Angelina Jolie is demanding major changes to international sexual assault laws after discovering 37 countries give rapists a pass if they are married or agree to marry their victims.

The actress and filmmaker is leading a United Nations campaign to force global leaders and their government officials to change the way sex crimes are prosecuted in a bid to halt the tide of assault and rape cases.

"Our partners in this effort are victims speaking out, local NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and governments from around the world as well as militaries (sic)," Jolie tells Marie Claire. "We have to solve this comprehensively. We need to go to the heart of where there are abuses and make changes, and press for new practices and accountability.

"To take one example, 37 countries still exempt perpetrators of rape from prosecution if they are either married to their victims, or agree to marry them afterwards. Over 60 countries don’t include male survivors within the scope of their sexual violence legislation. So we have to change laws as well as attitudes."

"Sexual violence in conflict is still a taboo subject," the Maleficent star adds. "Female and male survivors, and children born of this rape, are often treated as if they are the ones who have done something wrong. They are rejected and stigmatised, while their attackers go unpunished. That’s what has to change, and breaking the taboo is part of that."

And Angelina's campaign begins at home - she talks to all her six kids about the importance of human rights.

"I don’t just speak to my daughters; I speak to them with their brothers," she explains. "That is maybe the first most important distinction. This is not just a problem for women, and the solution is working with women and men... Not only are men and boys also victims of these crimes, but those who are perpetrating these crimes need to have other men remind them what it really is to be a man."