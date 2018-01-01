Mahershala Ali convinced True Detective creator to change race of show lead

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali lobbied True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto to change the race of the main character in the show's third season so he could play the lead.

The Moonlight star reveals he had initially been tapped for a supporting role as the police detective's partner, but he was more interested in fronting the latest instalments of the hit anthology series, which is partly set in the Ozarks in the Arkansas area during the 1960s and '70s - so he fought for the privilege.

"True Detective was written different (sic). The lead was white, and the other cop was black...," Mahershala revealed to BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington in an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series.

"I could have played that second lead, the supporting character. But in my mind I was like, 'I've done this my entire career. I've never done that (played the main lead).' At that time, I'm 43 years old. If it don't happen now, it really may not happen (sic)."

Mahershala dug into his own family photo album to prove to Pizzolatto that African-Americans were taking on such positions of power during that time period, because the actor's own grandfather was a real-life state police officer.

"I was like, 'See, we existed in this space. In the '60s and the '70s. State police officers,'" he shared.

Ali also argued that switching the ethnicities of the partners would help to highlight the racial tensions in the storyline: "I was like, 'I think your story would be served, I think the story would be improved in this case, if this lead character was black.'"

The evidence was enough to sway Pizzolatto to cast Mahershala as Detective Wayne Hays, who takes charge of a macabre missing kids case.

"He thought about it a couple of days, got back to me, and he was like, 'Yo, let's do this. I'm down,'" Ali recalled.

Season three of True Detective, which co-stars Stephen Dorff as Hays' partner, debuts in January (19).

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson led the cast of the first season in 2014, while Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn featured in the second run in 2015.