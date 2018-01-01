Kevin Hart to host the Oscars

Comedian Kevin Hart will host the Oscars next year (19).

The Ride Along star confirmed the news via social media on Tuesday (04Dec18), revealing he has been dreaming of the day he would be asked to front the Academy Awards.

"For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same... I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to (sic)," Kevin writes.

"I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars."

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences bosses have also confirmed the news.

Hart will host the prizegiving, which next year will be co-produced by Donna Gigliotti and awards show veteran director Glenn Weiss.

The comic replaces another funnyman, Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars for the past two years.

The 2019 Academy Awards will be held on 24 February (19) and bosses will be hoping Hart can give the show a ratings bump after the 2018 coverage hit a record low in America, with 26.5 million viewers tuning in.

The Academy bosses have also made a major change to next year's telecast in a bid to keep the show under three hours long - six to eight of the categories will be announced to the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood during commercial breaks and edited highlights will air later in the broadcast.