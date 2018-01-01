Hugh Jackman: 'I'd love to star in a Greatest Showman sequel'

Hugh Jackman has thrilled fans of his hit movie musical The Greatest Showman by revealing he'd love to portray P.T. Barnum in a sequel.

The 2017 film became an unlikely smash all over the world and the movie's soundtrack has become one of 2018's biggest hits, spawning a tribute album featuring Pink and Kelly Clarkson.

And now the film's star is ready to go again, telling the BBC he'd relish the chance to come back for a sequel.

"If a genuine opportunity came up where it felt like the right thing to do, then yep, I'd get the top hat back out," he said.

"We have a situation in the business where the company that did it (20th Century Fox) has been sold to Disney, so there are a lot of spinning plates right now. I'm not sure what they would do, but it did take a while to get the first one up, and it's not to be underestimated how difficult it is to get a musical up and going.

"But it's clear to me and to everyone that people love these characters. I loved this movie, I loved this character and it was one of the great joys of my life."

Meanwhile, a Broadway musical version of The Greatest Showman is reportedly in the works with Nicole Scherzinger a front-runner to star, and Jackman will be hitting the road in 2019 for a one-man show, during which he will perform songs he sang in the movie, along with tracks from his film Les Miserables and a collection of Broadway hits.