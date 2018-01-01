Kim Kardashian: 'Kanye West was taking notes on his phone during Broadway show'

Kanye West was "taking notes" on his phone during The Cher Show, according to his wife Kim Kardashian.

Jarrod Spencer, who plays Sonny Bono in The Cher Show, took aim at Kanye via Twitter during the new musical's intermission on Monday night (03Dec18) after spotting the Stronger star checking his mobile device in the audience. He tweeted his disgust, causing Kanye to take to his social media to apologise for his "lack of etiquette".

Kanye's wife Kim has now opened up about the embarrassing situation, telling E! News that Kanye was actually jotting down his thoughts during the Broadway show.

"He felt like s**t, honestly. But he was actually taking notes because he loved the production of the show so much," Kim said. "He was the one right away who said, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna tweet. I just need to apologise. There's no excuses. Like, who cares what my excuse is. It was rude and I need better etiquette.'"

She added in a separate chat with Entertainment Tonight: "He definitely wanted to apologise for being on his phone because he's like, 'I get it, I'm a performer and I love people when they are in the moment.' But he was, like, taking stage notes and taking things in his phone, so I get it. He was like, 'I'm going to work on my etiquette.' But he loved the show."

Kim added to ET that she was surprised by how enthusiastic Kanye was about the new show.

"I thought, 'Oh, what a nice husband. He is just coming to support me and, like, has no interest,'" she laughed. "He was up there, like, singing her song. He was definitely into it, so it was really cute."

And the mother-of-three recommended that any fans of the singing legend should go and see the production, which has so far received mixed reviews from critics.

"That Cher Show was the best show ever. You have to go see it. It was so, so, so amazing," she said. "I actually cried at one point, and I had this make-up on, and I'm, like, trying to not let the tears come down. It was really sad.

"She is half Armenian, and I'm half Armenian, and so her story of how she felt out of place... I always just connect with Cher."