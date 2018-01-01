Rachel Weisz: 'I definitely won't have any more children'

Rachel Weisz has ruled out having any more children.

The 48-year-old actress gave birth to a daughter with husband Daniel Craig in September (18), and also shares 12-year-old son Henry with her director ex Darren Aronofsky.

And while she's enjoying every second of being a mother of two, Rachel told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that her procreating days are over.

"I definitely know there won’t be another one,” she insisted. "When I had my son I thought I’d have maybe two or three more. But the preciousness of a new life and family means so much more now I’m more mature and older. My son was a miracle and it was an incredible experience. But doing it again now I’m older is very deep and very precious. I am very lucky."

Rachel's love of motherhood also extends to her parenting style - with the screen star admitting she's an easygoing mother.

"I’m a bit of a pushover as a mother,” she laughed. "I’m not super-strict. I love it so I’m a very happy mother."

Fiercely private couple Rachel and Daniel have yet to reveal what they have named their daughter. However, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, Rachel admitted the tot does resemble the James Bond star.

"She does look very like him. She really does, yeah," she smiled.

Stephen then asked jokingly, "Steely blue eyes and big shoulders?" To which Rachel laughed, "Yeah."

As Rachel and Daniel, 50, split their time between London and Los Angeles, the presenter also questioned whether the couple were planning to raise their child "American or British".

"Just human. I'm really into humans," the stunning brunette replied.