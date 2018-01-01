Anne Hathaway approached for Sesame Street film

Anne Hathaway is reportedly in talks to front the new Sesame Street movie.

The children's TV show favourite, which has been a small screen staple since its debut in 1969, is being given a Hollywood makeover with Baskets co-creator Jonathan Krisel at the helm of the Warner Bros. project.

Collider is now reporting Oscar winner Anne has been approached to lead the film, which is thought to be a musical, as character Sally – the name of the girl who appeared on the very first episode of Sesame Street. Anne previously popped up in a festive episode of the show in 2007, where she showed off her vocal skills by singing a Christmas carol with Big Bird.

The 36-year-old won her Academy Award for her portrayal of stage character Fantine in musical masterpiece Les Miserables in 2013, and she’s also no stranger to kid’s films, having voiced Jewel in animated flicks Rio and Rio 2.

Her role isn’t set in stone though, with Variety reporting Anne, who has two-year-old son Jonathan with husband Adam Shulman, remains undecided as she is also fielding an offer for Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches - an adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children’s book.

Created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett, Sesame Street became an instant classic thanks to its mix of educational and fun live-action, sketch comedy, animation and Jim Henson’s puppetry. Some of the street's most famous residents include Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and best friends Bert and Ernie.

A whole host of celebrities have appeared on the show over its nearly 50-year reign, including Amy Adams, David Beckham, Susan Sarandon, Destiny’s Child and Liam Neeson, among many others.