Zach Galifianakis making Between Two Ferns movie

Zach Galifianakis is making a movie version of his popular talk show Between Two Ferns.

The comedy star kicked off the Funny or Die online video series by interviewing actor Michael Cera in 2008, before going on to have celebrity guests such as Natalie Portman, Steve Carell, Bruce Willis, Jon Hamm, Charlize Theron, Ben Stiller, and Justin Bieber.

Now, it seems Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis is to get the big screen treatment, with editors at The Hollywood Reporter reporting that production is already underway on a film version of the programme, having been greenlit by executives at Netflix.

Scott Aukerman, who has directed a number of episodes of the low-budget talk show, will helm the movie. However, it is not yet known whether the feature will follow the same format as the original, in which Galifianakis chats with stars while sitting between two potted ferns.

He often trades barbs and insults with his A-list guests for the duration of the interview, and in keeping with the amateur aesthetic of the show, on-screen graphics often contain deliberate comedic errors.

Apart from Galifianakis, no other casting details have been shared. However, The Hollywood Reporter's article indicated that the likes of Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, TV host David Letterman, and actor Keanu Reeves may appear. In addition, the 49-year-old's co-stars from The Hangover franchise, such as Ed Helms and Bradley Cooper, are likely to be involved.

Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis has aired sporadically on Funny or Die in recent years, with some of the most popular episodes involving former U.S. President Barack Obama and Brad Pitt. The 2016 episode with then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the first new show in two years, received 30 million views in its first 24 hours, and became one of the top videos in the website's history. The last Between Two Ferns show, which starred Jerry Seinfeld, Wayne Knight, and Cardi B, aired in June (18).