Julia Roberts responds to co-star's dig about her Thanksgiving cooking

Julia Roberts has humorously responded to Lucas Hedges' dig about her Thanksgiving cooking.

Lucas made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night (03Dec18) and shared that his Ben Is Back co-star Julia invited him to attend her family's celebration last month, and while the meal she made was delicious, he divulged that the turkey was a "little dry".

On Tuesday evening, Julia appeared on the same late-night talk show, where host Stephen threw Lucas under the bus by showing the actress the clip.

The Pretty Woman star sat with her mouth open as she watched, and then appeared a tad offended before she jokingly stated, "That's the last f**king turkey he's getting at my house!"

Elsewhere in the chat, Julia spoke about Ben Is Back, in which she plays a mother who tries to help her addict son after he returns home from rehab. The film was written and directed by Lucas' father Peter Hedges, and while Julia originally "assumed" the 21-year-old would take on the lead part, he didn't immediately board the project.

"(Lucas is) a great actor. And it is a great part, and I just thought it was a match... so I had to do a bit of nudging," the 51-year-old shared of the way in which she convinced the star to take on the film.

In addition, Julia opened up about her love for tile-based game Mahjong and explained that she and her pals get together every Tuesday for a "friendly" match.

"The concept of it is to create order out of chaos based on the random drawing of tiles. That's deep. It's sort of like life, like every day we try to make a little bit of order out of the chaos of life, just with our random acts of hopefully wisdom and kindness," she smiled.