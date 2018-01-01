Amber Heard on stand-by as her sister prepares to give birth

Actress Amber Heard is on high alert as she continues her press tour for Aquaman as she is set to become an aunt imminently.

The Danish Girl star's sister Whitney is due to give birth next week (begs10Dec18), but Amber fears her niece or nephew may arrive a little sooner than planned.

"My little sister's having a baby!" she beamed on U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I'm waiting for the call any second!"

Amber admitted she nervous about jetting to New York for a series of TV interviews on Tuesday (04Dec18) in case she had to turn around and go straight back home to support her sibling.

"I was like, 'I hope it's not tomorrow (that Whitney gives birth) because I'm gonna have to miss the show, I'm gonna have to hop on a plane,'" she admitted.

The child's impending birth will give Amber and her family extra reason to celebrate this Christmas, and the actress couldn't be more excited.

"It's great, it's the perfect time for a baby, around the holidays...," she smiled. "We can celebrate the holidays and welcome the newest member of our family."

Amber will also be hoping to toast a professional achievement with her loved ones as her new blockbuster Aquaman swims into theatres just in time for Christmas.

She stars as warrior queen Mera, opposite Jason Momoa as the titular superhero, in the DC Comics adaptation, which was directed by James Wan. Amber and Jason had previously made brief appearances as their characters in 2017's Justice League.