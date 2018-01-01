Dick Cheney biopic Vice leads 2019 Golden Globe nominations

Vice has emerged the film to beat at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The Dick Cheney biographical film scored six nominations when they were read out on Thursday morning (06Dec18), including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Director for Adam McKay and acting nominations for Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell.

Vice was closely followed by The Favourite and Green Book, which earned five each, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. That category is rounded out by Crazy Rich Asians and Mary Poppins Returns.

Vice's Bale will go up against Green Book's Viggo Mortensen, Lin-Manuel Miranda for Mary Poppins Returns, Robert Redford for The Old Man & the Gun and John C. Reilly for Stan & Ollie for the lead comedy actor prize. For the female equivalent, The Favourite's Olivia Colman faces competition from Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Charlize Theron (Tully), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians).

Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born also scored five nominations with mentions including Best Motion Picture - Drama, best director and actor for Cooper, best actress for Gaga, who also receive a nod for writing the original song Shallow.

The other nominees for best drama actor are Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) and Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased), while Gaga will go up against Glenn Close (The Wife), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Nicole Kidman (Destroyer) and Rosamund Pike (A Private War) for drama actress.

The remaining nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama are BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody.

In TV, the best drama series nominees are Homecoming, Killing Eve, Pose, The Americans, Bodyguard, while the comedy series are The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kidding, Barry, and The Kominsky Method.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on 6 January (19).

The complete list of nominations is as follows:

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman

Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Glenn Close - The Wife

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Lady Gaga, - A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman - Destroyer

Rosamund Pike - A Private War

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Mary Poppins Returns

Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Christian Bale - Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Robert Redford - The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns

Charlize Theron - Tully

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Amy Adams - Vice

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Claire Foy - First Man

Best Director:

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

Best Screenplay:

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay - Vice

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Best Motion Picture - Animated:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mirai

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:

Roma

Girl

Never Look Away

Capernaum

Shoplifters

Best Original Score:

Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song:

All the Stars - Black Panther

Girl in the Movies - Dumplin’

Requiem for A Private War - A Private War

Revelation - A Boy Erased

Shallow - A Star is Born

Best Television Series – Drama:

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

The Americans

Bodyguard

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Stephan James - Homecoming

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Richard Madden - Bodyguard

Billy Porter - Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Julia Roberts - Homecoming

Keri Russell - The Americans

Catriona Balfe - Outlander

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kidding

Barry

The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Bill Hader - Barry

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Jim Carrey - Kidding

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Sacha Baron Cohen - Who Is America?

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie - GLOW

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Debra Messing - Will & Grace

Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

The Alienist

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Daniel Bruhl - The Alienist

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Laura Dern - The Tale

Connie Britton - Dirty John

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Henry Winkler - Barry

Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story