Dick Cheney biopic Vice leads 2019 Golden Globe nominations

Vice has emerged the film to beat at the 2019 Golden Globes.
The Dick Cheney biographical film scored six nominations when they were read out on Thursday morning (06Dec18), including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Director for Adam McKay and acting nominations for Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell.
Vice was closely followed by The Favourite and Green Book, which earned five each, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. That category is rounded out by Crazy Rich Asians and Mary Poppins Returns.
Vice's Bale will go up against Green Book's Viggo Mortensen, Lin-Manuel Miranda for Mary Poppins Returns, Robert Redford for The Old Man & the Gun and John C. Reilly for Stan & Ollie for the lead comedy actor prize. For the female equivalent, The Favourite's Olivia Colman faces competition from Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Charlize Theron (Tully), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians).
Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born also scored five nominations with mentions including Best Motion Picture - Drama, best director and actor for Cooper, best actress for Gaga, who also receive a nod for writing the original song Shallow.
The other nominees for best drama actor are Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) and Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased), while Gaga will go up against Glenn Close (The Wife), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Nicole Kidman (Destroyer) and Rosamund Pike (A Private War) for drama actress.
The remaining nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama are BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody.
In TV, the best drama series nominees are Homecoming, Killing Eve, Pose, The Americans, Bodyguard, while the comedy series are The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kidding, Barry, and The Kominsky Method.
The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on 6 January (19).
The complete list of nominations is as follows:
Best Motion Picture – Drama:
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman
Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Glenn Close - The Wife
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Lady Gaga, - A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
Rosamund Pike - A Private War
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Christian Bale - Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Robert Redford - The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
Charlize Theron - Tully
Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Amy Adams - Vice
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Claire Foy - First Man
Best Director:
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
Best Screenplay:
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay - Vice
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Best Motion Picture - Animated:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mirai
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:
Roma
Girl
Never Look Away
Capernaum
Shoplifters
Best Original Score:
Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz - First Man
Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song:
All the Stars - Black Panther
Girl in the Movies - Dumplin’
Requiem for A Private War - A Private War
Revelation - A Boy Erased
Shallow - A Star is Born
Best Television Series – Drama:
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
The Americans
Bodyguard
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Stephan James - Homecoming
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Richard Madden - Bodyguard
Billy Porter - Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Julia Roberts - Homecoming
Keri Russell - The Americans
Catriona Balfe - Outlander
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kidding
Barry
The Kominsky Method
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Bill Hader - Barry
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Jim Carrey - Kidding
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Sacha Baron Cohen - Who Is America?
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie - GLOW
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Debra Messing - Will & Grace
Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
The Alienist
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Daniel Bruhl - The Alienist
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Regina King - Seven Seconds
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
Laura Dern - The Tale
Connie Britton - Dirty John
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Henry Winkler - Barry
Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story