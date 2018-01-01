Sacha Baron Cohen invites prank show victim Sarah Palin to join him at Golden Globes

Sacha Baron Cohen has invited former U.S. vice presidential hopeful Sarah Palin to the Golden Globe Awards as his date.

The British funnyman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series Musical or Comedy for the characters he created for satirical series Who Is America? - and he wants the woman who helped get the programme in the news to be by his side.

"I appreciate the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognising me, which luckily is something that none of the guests on the show did," Cohen writes. "This is such a special honour for me as the HFPA are always among the first to really appreciate my ever evolving humour.

"I am humbled to be recognised among such a wonderful group of nominees, all of whom I admire. This show was a labour of love for over two years. It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore. Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony."

The politician accused Cohen of duping her into believing he was a handicapped U.S. military veteran during an interview, which was cut from the funnyman's show.

Palin claimed she was among the "public personalities" who fell victim to Cohen's "evil, exploitative, sick 'humor'".

Cohen and Showtime network bosses responded to Palin’s claims by insisting Sacha never presented himself as a veteran, in character as conspiracy theorist Billy Wayne Ruddick, Jr.

The funnyman is up against Bill Hader, Donald Glover, Jim Carrey, and Michael Douglas for the Golden Globe.