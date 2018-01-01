Glenn Close thought Golden Globes nomination call was a mistake

Glenn Close was convinced she had been called by mistake early on Thursday (06Dec18), because she was unaware it was the morning of the 2019 Golden Globe nominations.

The veteran star's representatives called her to celebrate her nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role in The Wife, but the news came as a complete surprise to Glenn as she was fast asleep during the announcement ceremony.

"I'm thrilled... I'm still lying in bed!" she confessed in a phone interview on U.S. breakfast show Today following the nominations reveal.

The 71 year old admitted she had been so consumed with her work on the New York play Mother of the Maid that she had forgotten all about the Globes shortlist.

"I did two shows yesterday," Glenn explained. "I didn't even know it (Globes nominations) was happening. I'm doing a show at the Public and you do your show and I came home (last night exhausted)..."

"I was surprised - I thought it was a butt call this morning!" she laughed.

The Wife, about a woman who reflects on all the sacrifices and compromises she made during her marriage to a Nobel Prize-winning novelist and her former professor, received just the one Globes nomination on Thursday morning, but Glenn insists she wouldn't be celebrating had it not been for the support of her co-star Jonathan Pryce and filmmaker Bjorn Runge.

"It was wonderfully challenging and we had a wonderful cast," she gushed, "and I just really want to mention Jonathan Pryce, who was a great partner in this film, and our wonderful director Bjorn Runge, who I don't think I would have gotten this nomination without him, the way he told the story, and trusted (the expressions on) my face when I had no lines!"

Glenn, who has been nominated for a total of 13 times and won two Golden Globes in the past, will face stiff competition at the awards in January (19). Also up for the best actress in a drama prize are Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Destroyer's Nicole Kidman, and Rosamund Pike for A Private War.